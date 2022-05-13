FSU urges parents to not make their own formula

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Families throughout Florida are experiencing a national shortage of baby formula and it is making a lot of people very concerned.

Florida State University pediatrician Mary Norton is commenting on the shortage while offering tips to families who are affected.

There have been reports of parents making their own formula and Norton highly discourages this claiming that it can be unsafe for babies from recipes lacking proper nutrients.

According to news reports, the formula shortage is linked to a major factory becoming subject to consumer complaints about contaminated formula linking to two deaths.

Norton recommends the U.S. government’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, WIC.

These are programs that serve low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding post-partum women. Also, infants and children who are found to be at nutritional risk qualify as well.

This program has offices throughout the state that consist of food benefits, screening, and referrals to other health, welfare, and social services.

