Florida sheriff reminding drivers to yield to pedestrians

Pedestrians have the right of way in Florida
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is finding many drivers don’t know what they must do when they see a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

In a video being circulated on Twitter, deputies explain that in Florida, even once a pedestrian in a crosswalk walks past your car, you must stay stopped until they clear every lane in your travel direction.

That means on a one-way street, you can’t drive through a crosswalk until every pedestrian completely crosses the street.

And tickets for not complying are pricy. Drive safely!

