Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliate to hold protest in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida abortion activists will be holding protests around the state this weekend, including in Sarasota.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally will be happening this Saturday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the Planned Parenthood Sarasota Health Center on 736 Central Ave.

The group says the coordinated effort is in response to the leaked opinion which revealed that the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, going against nearly a half-century of precedent and despite broad opposition from the American people.

“Planned Parenthood has been preparing for this and will always be here for patients who need care. Abortion is still legal in Florida and clinics and offices remain open,” said Laura Goodhue, Executive Director, Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

The protests in Florida will coincide with events around the country in cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

