FBI announces Federal indictment of fake law enforcement suspects

Today, the FBI announced the federal indictment of all the individuals.
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Four people were arrested for conspiracy to commit numerous armed robberies, home invasions and shootings all while being dressed as police officers.

Reginald Roberts, Nathaniel Keith Carr, Daniel Jackson and Chrishawn De ‘Earl were charged with conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, and brandishing and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence,

If the suspects are convicted on all counts, they will each receive a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI along with other police departments and it will be prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

According to reports, the FBI requested assistance from the Arcadia Police department in reference to the suspects, as they are said to have been involved with several home invasions in other counties.

