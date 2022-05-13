Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.(aerogondo from Getty Images via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A school in Pennsylvania has issued an apology to parents after accidentally selling fake roses with thong underwear for Mother’s Day, according to WTRF.

At least one mom who was given the rose from her child posted a video about the gift on Facebook, saying, “Here’s the flower St. Anselm Catholic School gave out to grade schoolers for Mother’s Day.”

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.

You can hear laughter as the woman recording the unveiling said, “Thank you, St. Anselms!”

Several news outlets report the school sent an email to parents explaining the mishap.

“It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended,” the apparent email read. “Instead, the item was a Valentine’s gift intended for adults.”

The school told several media outlets it is investigating what happened and will take steps to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen in the future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified
Miss Universe Venice
Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant
The two are charged in connection with the death of their child.
Polk County couple charged after death of toddler
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay

Latest News

Central Florida county hurt by pandemic offers tuition to graduates
Mourners gather at the hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen...
Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence to rally with Kemp in Georgia in break with Trump
Donated breast milk is screened and pasteurized before deep freezing and distributing it to...
Sarasota Memorial Hospital breast milk bank in Venice sees uptick in donations
FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting