Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Couple accused of posing as exterminators to steal from homes

Laura Fran and Sean Frank
Laura Fran and Sean Frank(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested after they allegedly impersonated exterminators to gain entry to several Bradenton condos in order to steal jewelry, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they received a 911 call May 12 after the owner of a condo on Lake Bayshore Drive allowed two people in to spray for pests, even though she had not hired anyone to do so.

After the exterminators left, she noticed several rings, valued at over $3,000, had been stolen.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a female suspect on the second floor and a male suspect in the parking lot. Both suspects were detained.

Investigators also found a pump sprayer and several pieces of jewelry in a trash can in a laundry room on the fourth floor.

The victim positively identified both suspects, and it was determined that some of the jewelry found belonged to the victim. Deputies also learned that the suspects had entered additional units, but none of those residents reported having had anything stolen.

On May 11, suspects fitting the same description used the same pest control scam to get inside several condominiums in the 2300 block of Bayshore Drive, where one victim reported two wedding rings were missing from a jewelry box.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified
Miss Universe Venice
Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant
The two are charged in connection with the death of their child.
Polk County couple charged after death of toddler
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay

Latest News

Samoset receives donation for reading initiatives
Dogs will be available for adoption on May 21 at the Adopt-A-Palooza event.
Dogs seized from Bradenton will be available for adoption next weekend
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
Artists for Ukraine
Local artists will auction artwork for Ukraine