Dogs seized from Bradenton will be available for adoption next weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 14 dogs seized in Bradenton following a domestic incident will be available for adoption at the Adopt-A-Palooza event next weekend.

Adopt-A-Palooza will feature over 100 adoptable pets from the Manatee County Animal Services, animal shelters, and local shelters will all be in attendance

This 6th annual event will be held on May 21 at the Bradenton Area Convention Centre between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission and parking to this event is free.

For an additional $20 tag fee residents are required to license their new pets. These pets will be spayed or neutered microchipped and vaccinated.

Manatee County Animal Services will now offer free pet vaccinations and microchip clinics, therefore, any pet owner with a cat or dog that needs vaccinations and or microchips will be able to bring them to receive them free of charge.

The clinic is available from 11 a.m. – to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Any proceeds from this event will benefit the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. FoMCAS is a nonprofit whose mission is to work with the Manatee County Animal Service to better the lives of the shelter animals, providing extra resources through fundraising, medical care, and much more.

For the latest information about Adopt-A-Palooza, please visit the website at www.mymanatee.org/aap .

