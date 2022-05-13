1 dead after early morning crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old man is dead and his passenger injured following a Friday morning crash.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6 a.m. on CR-675 (Rutland Road) south of Jim Davis Road.

The Chevy Sonic was headed northbound on Rutland at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate the curve and the car ran off the shoulder, resulting in the driver overcorrecting. The car struck a guardrail and went airborne over a culvert.

The driver was pronounced dead after being transported to Manatee Memorial. His 24-year-old passenger was transported from the scene by Manatee County EMS, to Blake Medical Center, for incapacitating injuries. His injuries are being classified as serious.

