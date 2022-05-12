Advertise With Us
Woman shot dogs more than 100 times with pellet gun, deputies say

Jamie Lynn Kujawa was arrested by Hernando County Sheriff's deputies on charges of aggravated...
Jamie Lynn Kujawa was arrested by Hernando County Sheriff's deputies on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hernando County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say she shot her three dogs nearly 200 times with a gas-powered pellet gun.

Authorities were called April 19 to the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa after a witness reported he heard the sound of a BB gun being fired followed by yelps of dogs. During the course of 30 to 45 minutes, the witness heard 15 shots.

Kujawa told an animal enforcement officer she didn’t own a BB gun. The officer noted Kujawa could not provide proof of vaccination for the three dogs.

Upon inspecting the dogs, the officer noted various injuries and scaring on the feet and paws of each dog.

Kujawa was warned to get the dogs vaccinated. Over the next two weeks, authorities made several welfare checks on the animals.

On April 28, Kujawa called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and said she did not have the money to vaccinate the dogs and asked about the county’s owner surrender policy. She surrendered two of the dogs on May 3.

When the dogs were examined by a veterinarian, a lead pellet from the right paw of one of the dogs. After being X-rayed, the veterinarian identified 61 BBs and 19 lead pellets embedded in one dog’s legs, torso and head.

The second dog had 71 BBs and 22 lead pellets under its skin.

Kujawa was arrested on multiple counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

The rest of the animals in Kujawa’s home, including a third dog, three cats, a ferret, and a bird were removed from the home. An investigation into the condition of those animals is currently under investigation.

The paw of a dog owned by a Spring Hill woman shows wounds caused by a BB or pellet gun,...
The paw of a dog owned by a Spring Hill woman shows wounds caused by a BB or pellet gun, deputies say.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

