Winds to subside a bit this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see one last day of windy weather for a while on Thursday and then boating conditions improve just in time for the weekend. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s for most everyone except on the barrier islands where we will see temperatures in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for us on Thursday as high pressure remains in control. Winds will be out of the north turning to the northwest later in the afternoon. Wind speeds up 10-15 mph are expected with some gusts in the afternoon around 20 mph.

Friday the low pressure system that has been driving the winds moves NE away from the SE U.S. This will bring the winds down a bit. Expect to see mostly sunny skies on Friday throughout much of the day and only a 20% chance for an inland shower or possible thunderstorm well east of I-75.

The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a little warmer and humidity on the slow increase as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 away from the sea breeze. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph during the morning followed by 10-15 in the afternoon and they will turn to the west as the sea breeze moves inland. There is only a very small chance for an isolated shower or two mainly inland during the late afternoon.

A total eclipse of the moon will begin around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and end shortly before 2 a.m. Skies should be clear for the Super Flower Blood Moon Sunday night and Monday morning.

For boaters on Thursday look for winds out of the north at 10 to 15 knots to start the day with seas 2-3 feet in the intercoastal waterways. There will be choppy conditions offshore and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters. Small craft should exercise caution especially later in the afternoon.

