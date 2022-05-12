Advertise With Us
SRQ passenger growth continues for 2022

Passenger traffic at SRQ continues to grow.
Passenger traffic at SRQ continues to grow.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In what is becoming almost routine, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has announced passenger traffic so far in 2022 is 71% higher than a year ago.

Passengers traveling through the airport have totaled 1,471,513, compared to 858,231 for this time in 2021, it was announced Thursday.

“We have had more passengers use our airport in the first four months of this year than we typically see for an entire calendar year,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.

Also, for the month of April, 386,013 passengers traveled through the gates at SRQ, a 31% increase over passengers served in April 2021.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways will begin service from SRQ to Hartford, Connecticut, on June 4.

Florida is a whole is experiencing in increase in airline traffic. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration said it would beef up staffing at a major air control center in Jacksonville to handle a surge in traffic.

“People need to plan their travel this summer early while seat inventory and discount pricing are still available,” Piccolo said.

