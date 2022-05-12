Speed cushions and stop signs installed to improve road safety near Siesta Key Village

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Speed cushions, similar to speed bumps, were installed Wednesday morning on Ocean Boulevard near the northern entrance and exit to Siesta Key Village. Local residents say there is a tremendous need for this and this was a long time coming.

“The traffic going into the village just goes too fast, they just won’t slow down, so this will help I hope,” said Jerry Paquette, a Siesta Key resident.

Residents say there have been numerous crashes in this area, some of them involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They believe this will help make it much safer.

“They seem to be working and that means for people that weren’t aware that it’s a 20-mile per hour zone, will discover it and hopefully they realize it before they hit the bump,” said Catherine Luckner, President of the Siesta Key Association.

Just south of these speed cushions, a pair of stop signs were also installed on Wednesday at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Whispering Sands Drive. That addition now makes that intersection a four-way stop. Residents say they are happy to see that Sarasota County is being proactive.

“We think there’s a need for it and there’s certainly a lot of dollars that are given to the county through property tax, through the tourist development tax,” said Bob Luckner, a Siesta Key resident. “So they should reinvest it back here, so we’re happy.”

Sarasota County says these so called speed cushions/bumps are designed to slow cars to between 15 to 20 miles per hour. County officials say this is an innovative solution that can help slow speeders without slowing emergency vehicles.

On the southern end of Siesta Key, FDOT will be installing a roundabout at Midnight Pass Road and Beach Road. Construction on that project is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

