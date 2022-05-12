North Port woman found dead after falling into a septic tank

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A horrible tragedy at a home on Andalusia Street in North Port. A 74-year-old woman falling through the ground and into a septic tank in her front yard. She was found dead Tuesday submerged in the tank.

“It was quickly realized that there’s this hole and she was in this hole,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. “I mean a completely freakish type incident that you would never think would happen.”

Martin Guffey is owner of Martin Septic Service. He says there are many factors that could have contributed to this tragic death, such as age and condition of the concrete tank. He says it appears that corrosion played a factor in this collapse.

“In the airspace of a septic tank the hydrogen sulphide deteriorates the concrete,” said Guffey. “And it deteriorates the concrete from the inside in, turns into paste over a period of time.”

Guffey says that there are around 2.4 million septic systems in Florida. He’s urging people to have these tanks serviced every three to five years.

“I’m very sad for the lady and the family,” said Guffey. “We never want to see something like this happen to anybody, especially when it’s preventable.”

Police say this is most likely an accidental death. They are continuing with their investigation. Autopsy results have yet to be released.

