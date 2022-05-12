Marion County deputies looking for three alleged tool thieves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Marion County Sheriffs’ office is seeking the identities of three tool thieves!

According to reports, a woman with pink hair, along with another female and male went into an O’Reilly Auto Parts and stole over $400 worth of tools.

The suspects then proceeded to a residential area where they removed the stolen tools out of the boxes and threw the empty boxes into a wooded area.

The woman will not be hard to spot, so if anyone knows who she is, call the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111 so that she is not able to steal from another store.

You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

