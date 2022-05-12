Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local student wins U.S 2022 Presidential Scholars award

Edward Shen
Edward Shen(WWSB)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local student, Edward Chen, graduating from Pine View School is one of nine students that were named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and they were recognized for their achievements in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields.

Scholars are annually chosen by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as a commitment to community service and leadership

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 and has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.

The program was developed in 1979 recognizing students with talents in literary, visual, and performing arts. It then extended in 2015 recognizing students in career and technical education fields.

There is a Presidential Executive Order in place stating that scholars are made up of one young man and woman from each state also, 20 scholars in the arts, and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

You can view the complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

