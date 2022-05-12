Advertise With Us
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith, according to WHNS.

Robinson was accused of severely beating the child at their home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Jan. 14, 2021.

She died from internal bleeding reportedly caused by the beating.

