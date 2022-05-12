Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, April 6, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators said Thursday they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack.

The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

The committee has been investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat.

Congressional subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, especially for a party leader, are almost without precedent in recent decades. The panel had previously asked for voluntary cooperation from the five men, along with a handful of other GOP lawmakers, but all of them refused to speak with the panel.

“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the committee said as it announced the subpoenas.

In audio, McCarthy spoke out against Trump wanted to reach out to Biden after Jan. 6 attack. (CNN/Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns/GETTY)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Noise concerns with SRQ flights.
Some Bradenton residents have noise concerns with planes flying in and out of SRQ
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay
A crash has shut down I-75 southbound in Manatee County Wednesday.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road

Latest News

A road rage incident caught on camera, when a man pulls a gun on a driver who cut him off.
VIDEO: Driver has gun pulled on him in in road rage incident
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit
On Thursday, the White House marked one million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
White House marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths