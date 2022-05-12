Advertise With Us
Humidity begins to rise today across the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper-level low and it’s surface reflection will drift closer to Florida and inject moisture into the state. That combination, with our sea breezes, will help trigger an isolated shower late in the afternoon.

One or two of the inland showers may drift back toward the coast by evening. Most of us will not see rain, but cloud cover late in the day will be on the increase and, by afternoon, you will notice a slight rise in the humidity.

The rise in humidity will become more noticeable by tomorrow when dew points rise from the 50s to the mid-60s. Now that is not summer-like humidity, but it will increase the humidity to the point many will say it feels kind of sticky in the afternoon. We will also have a much better chance for inland storms and a few near the coast late in the day. We dry out again on Saturday as the low falls apart and drifts northeast away from the Suncoast.

