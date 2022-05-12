Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student

Audio of the video showing the scuffle has been edited to remove profanity.
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district investigates an incident caught on video where Dr. Willie Jackson is seen pulling a student from a table onto the floor and holding him down with his knee.(WCTV viewer)
By Edan Schultz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district investigates an incident caught on video where Dr. Willie Jackson is seen pulling a student from a table onto the floor and holding him down with his knee.

Members of the school community have been raising concerns as a video from the May 2 scuffle circulates on Facebook.

The Gadsden County School district is in the process of investigating the incident, according to Dr. Sylvia Jackson, the assistant superintendent for support services. She says the district safety coordinator is leading the investigation, which also involves the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Administrators say they are not providing any details as the investigation is ongoing.

“The superintendent wants to make sure we have all the facts,” said Dr. Jackson. Superintendent Elijah Key will then make a decision based on those findings, according to Assistant Superintendent Jackson.

Principal Willie Jackson has been reassigned to the district office during the investigation, according to the assistant superintendent.

The video begins as the student is lying on the table in the cafeteria, with the principal grabbing at him, trying to restrain him by keeping his hands behind his back.

The student resists, sits up on the table facing away, and tries to pull away. That’s when the principal pulls the student by his arms, and the boy falls from the table onto the chair and then the floor. The principal then puts his knee on the student’s torso to hold him down on the floor, before the video ends.

It’s not clear why the principal was trying to restrain the student or what transpired prior to, or after, the video clip.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Noise concerns with SRQ flights.
Some Bradenton residents have noise concerns with planes flying in and out of SRQ
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay
A crash has shut down I-75 southbound in Manatee County Wednesday.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road

Latest News

The remains were towed to a nearby marina early Wednesday morning.
2 sperm whales die within week in Florida Keys
Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president told to censor graduation speech
Jamie Lynn Kujawa was arrested by Hernando County Sheriff's deputies on charges of aggravated...
Woman shot dogs more than 100 times with pellet gun, deputies say
Kasandra Moore
Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery