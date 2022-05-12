Former Bradenton teacher sentenced in child sex battery

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A former teacher from Bradenton entered a plea agreement, admitting she sexually abused a former student.

Kassandra Moore, a former teacher at The Broach School, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Circuit Judge Frederick P. Mercurio also ordered two years of house arrest followed by eight years of sexual predator probation, as well as psychological evaluation. Moore had been seeing other licensed therapists but had not continued treatment, the judge noted.

Moore pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery on a juvenile, stemming from her contact with a 15-year-old boy.

The student told another individual who informed a teacher. Detectives also discovered that Moore had sent the teen photos of herself in lingerie.

Further investigation revealed that Moore had asked another colleague at the school to provide an alibi. That person refused. Police were able to use DNA from a contact to determine that the victim had been assaulted by Moore.

Moore had asked for no prison time due to a series of mental illnesses.

The judge also noted that eight years was the longest period of time that he could order Moore to be held on probation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.