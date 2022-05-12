Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified

PUTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body found in a wildlife area in Punta Gorda Wednesday has been identified as a North Fort Myers man, authorities said.

The body of Richard Donovan, 77, was found in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area Wednesday afternoon by a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies found his vehicle stuck in sand more than a mile from his body. Donovan’s had been using a walking cane and physical evidence suggests Donovan may have had a cardiac incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Although the incident is not considered suspicious, the cause of death has not been confirmed and the investigation is continuing.

