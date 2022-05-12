Advertise With Us
Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area...
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area Wednesday after a body was found.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body found in a wildlife area in Punta Gorda Wednesday has been identified as a North Fort Myers man, authorities said.

The body of Richard Donovan, 77, was found in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area Wednesday afternoon by a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies found his vehicle stuck in sand more than a mile from his body. Donovan’s had been using a walking cane and physical evidence suggests Donovan may have had a cardiac incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Although the incident is not considered suspicious, the cause of death has not been confirmed and the investigation is continuing.

