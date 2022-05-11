Seatbelt violation leads to drug, child neglect charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - What was supposed to be a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation ended up turning into a drug bust with a one-year-old child in the car.

Michael Roebuck and Lauren Samocki traveled North on Tamiami Tr. in Port Charlotte.

Deputies noticed Roebuck’s seatbelt was not fastened and issued a warning.

According to official paperwork, Samocki was asked if there were any illegal paraphernalia in the car and responded that there wasn’t.

An air sniff performed by A K-9 was conducted and deputies found a substance they were inclined to think was fentanyl.

Deputies also found a box that was under the one-year-old child’s feet which contained pipes, methamphetamine, and several baggies of narcotics.

DCF was notified to take custody of the child and Roebuck and Samocki were both placed under arrest and are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

