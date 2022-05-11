Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Seatbelt violation leads to drug, child neglect charges

Two people were arrested on drug charges after a seatbelt violation
Two people were arrested on drug charges after a seatbelt violation(CCSO)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - What was supposed to be a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation ended up turning into a drug bust with a one-year-old child in the car.

Michael Roebuck and Lauren Samocki traveled North on Tamiami Tr. in Port Charlotte.

Deputies noticed Roebuck’s seatbelt was not fastened and issued a warning.

According to official paperwork, Samocki was asked if there were any illegal paraphernalia in the car and responded that there wasn’t.

An air sniff performed by A K-9 was conducted and deputies found a substance they were inclined to think was fentanyl.

Deputies also found a box that was under the one-year-old child’s feet which contained pipes, methamphetamine, and several baggies of narcotics.

DCF was notified to take custody of the child and Roebuck and Samocki were both placed under arrest and are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Sarasota Police get new K-9 units
Sarasota PD welcomes two new K-9s
For one of his final works, he set up shop outside at Railroad Square and started to create...
‘Feeling the Love’: Blind artist creates massive braille art display
A huge boat party at a Central Florida lake turned violent.
Caught on Camera: Party on Central Florida lake turns rowdy; arrests made
'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy