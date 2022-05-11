Sarasota PD welcomes two new K-9s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is welcoming two new dogs to their K9 Unit.

Their names are Brody and Bruin. They both completed more than 600 hours of training.

The dogs are both mixed breed, one part Belgian Malinois and the other, German Shepherd.

Originally from Hungary, they came to the U.S. in August of last year.

The powerful pooches are trained to ensure they are up to standard when it comes to tracking, searching, catching criminals, and following orders.

This brings the total number of dogs within the K9 unit to three at SPD.

