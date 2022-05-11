Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port police lose beloved Chaplain

Police Chaplain Michael Saxton
Police Chaplain Michael Saxton(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Just days after the loss of one of their officers, the North Port Police has been hit with another devastating loss.

North Port Police confirmed that they lost Police Chaplain Michael Saxton following a sudden medical event.

Saxton was also a retired Sergeant with the Department.

On Tuesday, North Port Police had attended funeral services for Det. Anthony Cornine. Corrine died by suicide and had highlighted the struggles law enforcement officers face.

Arrangements for Saxton will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Boat pulled from Sarasota Bay
Marine hazard removed from Sarasota Bay
North River Fire District was one of the agencies called to assist with a donkey that fell...
Firefighters in Manatee County team up to rescue a donkey who fell through bridge
Manatee County 6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza to be held May 21
Two people were arrested on drug charges after a seatbelt violation
Seatbelt violation leads to drug, child neglect charges