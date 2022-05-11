North Port police lose beloved Chaplain

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Just days after the loss of one of their officers, the North Port Police has been hit with another devastating loss.

North Port Police confirmed that they lost Police Chaplain Michael Saxton following a sudden medical event.

Saxton was also a retired Sergeant with the Department.

On Tuesday, North Port Police had attended funeral services for Det. Anthony Cornine. Corrine died by suicide and had highlighted the struggles law enforcement officers face.

Arrangements for Saxton will be announced at a later date.

