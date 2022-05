SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department Dive Team spent Tuesday removing a dilapidated 34-ft Cabin Cruiser from Sarasota Bay.

According to reports, SPD and the boat owner have been in contact.

The boat became a marine hazard and was to be out of the water as soon as possible.

The boat is now awaiting to be disposed of by Public Works.

