Firefighters in Manatee County team up to rescue a donkey who fell through bridge

North River Fire District was one of the agencies called to assist with a donkey that fell...
North River Fire District was one of the agencies called to assist with a donkey that fell through a bridge.(North River Fire District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters from Bradenton Fire and the North River District teamed up for an unusual call Tuesday.

Crews were called out to a home in Palmetto off 37th Street East for reports of a donkey named Cecil that had fallen in between the slats of a wooden bridge near a residence. Initially, the owner had tried to remove slats from the bridge and even to lift the animal with a tractor. It didn’t work, so the crews had to call dispatch to get help with a large animal rescue.

The donkey, who weighs somewhere between 400-500 pounds, had to be carefully lifted with ropes.

The animal was checked and miraculously was uninjured.

