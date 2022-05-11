Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Feeling the Love’: Blind artist creates massive braille art display

For one of his final works, he set up shop outside at Railroad Square and started to create...
For one of his final works, he set up shop outside at Railroad Square and started to create 9-foot braille dots spelling out the word “love.”(Jacob Murphey - WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unofficial world record slowly came to life Tuesday afternoon at Railroad Square.

International Braille artist Clarke Reynolds has spent the last three weeks in Tallahassee on residency with the blindDANCE Film Festival.

For one of his final works, he set up shop outside at Railroad Square and started to create 9-foot braille dots spelling out the word “love.”

Reynolds is from England, but stylized some of the dots to look like American Flags to honor his home for the past few weeks.

He said turning usually small dots into massive circles is a metaphor for his life’s work.

“Braille are such tiny dots, and it kind of represents blindness in a way,” he said. “We’re not seen, we’re not talked about. But you blow it up, give it meaning, give it gravitas, so the bigger the dot gets, the more exposure about blindness happens.”

The exhibit was just a one-day pop-up display.

Blind filmmaker Ben Fox stood alongside Reynolds as he worked under the hot Florida sun.

Jennifer Perry, who serves as the Orientation and Mobility Program Coordinator at FSU, also looked on as Reynolds worked his magic.

The group says displays like these help raise awareness for an often-overlooked community.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

A huge boat party at a Central Florida lake turned violent.
Caught on Camera: Party on Central Florida lake turns rowdy; arrests made
'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
A crash has shut down I-75 southbound in Manatee County Wednesday.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday May 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday May 11