Expect higher humidity this weekend

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will slowly drift to the southwest and approach the Florida coastline by Friday. At that point moisture, driven in by a long fetch of wind off the Atlantic waters, will get close enough to the Suncoast to reintroduce a small rain chance to the forecast.

The 10% to 20% rain chance through the weekend will focus on inland locations. Until then we can expect to enjoy dry air, lower humidity, and plenty of sunshine today and most of tomorrow.

By next week, the low will have moved inland over Georgia and North Florida. An approaching cold front will swoop up the low and carry it out to sea. This shut off the flow of Atlantic moisture and reduce rain chances by midweek next week.

