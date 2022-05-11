Caught on Camera: Party on Central Florida lake turns rowdy; arrests made

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A massive boat party in Central Florida last weekend got out of hand, resulting in several arrests, authorities said.

“Mayhem at Lake George″ is an annual event where locals gather.

As the sheriff’s helicopter hovers over the area, men can be seen pushing people off the platform and into the water and throwing punches.

Deputies can be heard describing altercations. “We got a fight going on at the bar,” a deputy is heard saying. “Four or five males fighting.”

“We’re gonna need rescue. We got one guy on the deck, looks like he’s unconscious, bleeding heavily from the face,” a deputy continued.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office noted on Facebook that arrests were made and several citations and warnings were issued.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.