Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Party on Central Florida lake turns rowdy; arrests made

'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A massive boat party in Central Florida last weekend got out of hand, resulting in several arrests, authorities said.

“Mayhem at Lake George″ is an annual event where locals gather.

As the sheriff’s helicopter hovers over the area, men can be seen pushing people off the platform and into the water and throwing punches.

Deputies can be heard describing altercations. “We got a fight going on at the bar,” a deputy is heard saying. “Four or five males fighting.”

“We’re gonna need rescue. We got one guy on the deck, looks like he’s unconscious, bleeding heavily from the face,” a deputy continued.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office noted on Facebook that arrests were made and several citations and warnings were issued.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
'Mayhem at Lake George 2022' keeps Volusia deputies busy
A crash has shut down I-75 southbound in Manatee County Wednesday.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road
Heat of the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - Do we ever get used to the Summer Heat?
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Expect higher humidity this weekend