Second worker dies in Charlotte County trench collapse

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UPDATED May 10 with death of second worker.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have died in the collapse of a water pipe trench in Charlotte County, officials said.

Charlotte County Emergency Services spokesman Todd Dunn said the trench collapse occurred near Burnt Store Road as crews were placing a water pipe. One worker died immediately after the accident; a second worker was missing, buried in the collapse.

The second worker’s body was found and removed about 7:45 p.m., Dunn said.

The northbound lanes of Burnt Store Road were shut down due at Shotgun Road to the incident.

“Rescue operations in a trench that has collapsed are extremely dangerous because it can continue to collapse,” Dunn told ABC7 via email.

