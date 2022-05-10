Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County man convicted following child sex abuse sting operation

Christopher Todd Hamilton
Christopher Todd Hamilton(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County man has been convicted on charges related to a child sex abuse sting operation.

Christopher Todd Hamilton, age 57, was convicted after jury trial of Traveling to Seduce a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Attempted Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Victim 12 or older, less than 16), and Solicitation for Prostitution.

Hamilton was arrested during Operation Intercept VI, an operation where suspects ranging in ages from 19-65 thought they were communicating with young male and female children after responding to ads on the Internet, but they were actually talking to undercover detectives.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Department of Homeland Security, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department to take the suspects into custody. Several are still under continued investigation for other related and unrelated crimes.

Court documents say that Hamilton believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy. After learning the boy’s age, Hamilton then solicited him for sex.

The next day, the Defendant drove to the decoy’s home with the intent on committing a sexual act upon him, but was stopped and prevented by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

North Port Police pay tribute to one of their own.
North Port Police pay tribute to detective
Rocky lived on his own at the Tampa Airport after slipping his collar.
Tampa airport workers come together to find runaway pet
14 dogs and 2 birds were surrendered.
Animals removed from deplorable conditions getting veterinary care
Miguel Pasqual
Lee County Sheriff makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run