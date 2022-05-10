Plenty of sunshine with little chance for rain

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Much drier air has slipped in behind that storm system which brought some heavy rain this past Saturday. High pressure moving in from the west will keep our skies mostly sunny with no chance for rain over the next 48 hours. An area of low pressure will be moving closer to Florida as it tracks SW from just off the coast of the Carolina’s.

These two systems will battle one another and the high pressure will win weakening the low as it moves close to the east coast of Florida by Thursday. One these two system will do is bring some breezy weather our way keeping winds and seas up for boaters especially in the afternoon.

Tuesday through Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies with really comfortable lows to start the days. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s and with low humidity it will feel really nice in the early morning hours. The afternoons will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s but with limited moisture don’t expect to see any problems with the heat index over the next couple of days.

Thursday we start to see a little more moisture come into play and there is only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two. The humidity will be on the rise so it will feel a little warmer during the day. The high on Thursday will top our around 86 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a few afternoon evening storms and that chance is mainly inland areas away from the beaches. Highs will be in the mid 80s with feels like near 90 during the mid afternoon. Morning lows will be a little warmer as well dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 20% chance for a stray shower or two later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with feels like in the low 90s by mid afternoon away from the beaches.

Skies should be clear for the eclipse (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio | NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

On Sunday night we will see skies clear just in time for the full Lunar Flower Blood Moon eclipse. It will begin around 10:27 p.m. Sunday night and conclude 12:53 a.m. on Monday. The moon should turn red “blood” at 11:30 p.m. With the moon being at perigee or closest to the earth in its orbit the moon will also appear larger as well making it a super moon.

