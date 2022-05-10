Advertise With Us
North Port Police pay tribute to detective

If you are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police paid tribute to Detective Anthony Cornine, who was laid to rest Tuesday.

Cornine, 37, died by suicide, the department confirmed. He had been with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the North Port Police Department four years ago.

“Our love and support goes out to all who Anthony touched in his young life. Thank you to everyone who came out and those who helped throughout this process. You will not be forgotten. We will miss you brother!” reads a post on North Port Police’s Facebook page.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you are having suicidal thoughts or ideations, ask for help.

You can learn more here.

