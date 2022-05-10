Nice comfortable start on Wednesday

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been beautiful lately and that is a result of a large area of high pressure located over the Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure off the Carolina coast is slowly drifting to the SW toward NE Florida. The combination of these two systems will keep the winds up out of the north to northeast at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts in the afternoon.

On Wednesday expect a sunny start with cool temperatures for this time of year. Lows will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s well inland and mid-60s closer to the coast. There is no chance for rain on Wednesday.

Moisture slowly returns by weekend (WWSB)

Thursday we will still see breezy conditions at times with winds out of the NNW at 10-15 mph. Look for plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs around 85 at the beach and near 90 well inland. There is a very small chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon but most of that if any will be inland east of I-75.

Friday the humidity slowly returns but should still be really nice. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s and only a 20% chance for an inland afternoon shower or two.

The weekend is looking good as the aforementioned low-pressure system fades away the winds will begin to weaken. We will see generally sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday making for a nice beach weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel a little warmer due to the increase in humidity. There is less than a 20% chance for a few isolated showers later in the day and that will be mainly inland.

Boaters beware small craft should exercise caution as winds will be out of the NNE 10-20 knots switching around to the NNW later in the day. Seas will be 2-3 feet near the coast and in the intercoastal waterways.

