Low humidity and full sunshine brings beautiful weather to the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expanding area of high pressure continues to hold control of our Suncoast weather. Sunny skies and rain-free afternoons will continue over the next couple of days.

The air is drier than normal for this time of year and has given us some cooler and crisper mornings. Dry air cools quickly but also heats quickly. Our cool morning temperatures will, again today, rapidly heat to a high near 90. This pattern will repeat each day until Friday.

By the end of the work week, we will see the low temperatures move from the high 50s and lower 60s to the upper 60s and low 70s as moisture returns. The return of the moisture will be caused by a low in the Atlantic inching closer to the state. This is not a tropical system, but rather a mid-latitude low cut-off from steering winds and drifting back to the west.

This system will eventually be absorbed by an approaching cold front by the start of the next workweek. Until then, it will bring minor weekend rain chances.

Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

