Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lee County Sheriff makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Miguel Pasqual
Miguel Pasqual(Lee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee County deputies have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Saturday, May 8, on Palm Beach Boulevard near Alta Vista Avenue. The victim was struck by a vehicle and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Traffic Homicide detectives arrived on scene to assume the investigation. They learned that a dark SUV hit the victim on Palm Beach Boulevard and then fled the area. While on scene, detectives located debris from the crash that later led to the identification of a possible suspect vehicle: a 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna Minivan.

The local news media ran stories on this investigation, resulting in the suspect, identified as Miguel Pasqual, turning himself in.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, Miguel Pasqual was located at his home in North Fort Myers, along with the vehicle involved in the crash: a dark blue Toyota Sienna Minivan.

Detectives arrested and charged Miguel Pasqual with Hit and Run Resulting in a Death and Operating a Vehicle without a Licens

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family during this tragic time,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My Traffic Homicide detectives worked incredibly hard on this investigation, and I hope this arrest brings his family some closure.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Missing girl Staci McKenzie found.
UPDATE: Calhoun County 14-year-old girl found safe
Woman holds a sign
Following Kruse investigation, Manatee County Commission restricts public comment at meeting
Rescuers work Monday afternoon to recover the body of a construction worker killed in the...
Two die in Charlotte County trench collapse
A crash is blocking lanes of Clark Road.
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocked lanes on eastbound Clark at McIntosh