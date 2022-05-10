Lee County Sheriff makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Lee County deputies have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Saturday, May 8, on Palm Beach Boulevard near Alta Vista Avenue. The victim was struck by a vehicle and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Traffic Homicide detectives arrived on scene to assume the investigation. They learned that a dark SUV hit the victim on Palm Beach Boulevard and then fled the area. While on scene, detectives located debris from the crash that later led to the identification of a possible suspect vehicle: a 2006-2010 Toyota Sienna Minivan.

The local news media ran stories on this investigation, resulting in the suspect, identified as Miguel Pasqual, turning himself in.

On Monday, May 9, 2022, Miguel Pasqual was located at his home in North Fort Myers, along with the vehicle involved in the crash: a dark blue Toyota Sienna Minivan.

Detectives arrested and charged Miguel Pasqual with Hit and Run Resulting in a Death and Operating a Vehicle without a Licens

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family during this tragic time,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My Traffic Homicide detectives worked incredibly hard on this investigation, and I hope this arrest brings his family some closure.”

