Animals removed from deplorable conditions getting veterinary care

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Fourteen dogs removed from a home following a domestic incident are receiving treatment at Manatee County Animal Services.

Bradenton Police discovered the animals while responding to a call at a home on 13th Street West on Saturday, May 7.

The female occupant of the home provided consent for officers to search the residence for possible weapons.

During this search, officers observed 14 dogs in crates that had been stacked on top of another inside the entryway and in a bedroom of the home. The animals appeared to be sitting in their own feces and urine, and lacked appropriate access to water. Additionally, two cockatiels were located in the home.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were notified of the deplorable living conditions inside the house, including a lack of air conditioning, extreme clutter, piles of garbage, and visible insects. Manatee Animals Services responded to the home to provide immediate aid to the animals and safely remove them. The female occupant of the home has agreed to surrender the animals.

Animal services say the 14 dogs remain in the care of a veterinarian and medical staff. The animals are being treated for a variety of issues including hookworms, whipworms and fleas.

The dogs are frightened and employees are working on socializing the animals to prepare them for adoption.

The investigation is ongoing.

