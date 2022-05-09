Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice woman charged with stealing from Alzheimer’s patient

Patricia Hays
Patricia Hays(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old Venice woman was arrested last month and after allegedly stealing money and jewelry from a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, police said.

Venice police say Patricia Hays lived with and cared for another woman who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The victim’s son notified police in April when he suspected fraudulent activity on his mother’s bank account.

The son told police Hays had full access to the account and would pay bills for his mother. The son said, however, two checks totaling nearly $2,500 were not signed by his mother.

During the investigation, police also discovered several pieces of the victim’s jewelry were also missing. A check of two area pawn shops found 13 pieces of jewelry belonging to the victim that had been pawned illegally.

Hays was arrested and charged with uttering a forged document, criminal use of personal identification, grand theft of a person over 65 years of age, dealing in stolen property, and providing false information of ownership of pawned items.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Dry air moves in on a gusty wind
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75
Florida gas prices shoot up again
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 8, 2022