Venice woman charged with stealing from Alzheimer’s patient

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old Venice woman was arrested last month and after allegedly stealing money and jewelry from a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, police said.

Venice police say Patricia Hays lived with and cared for another woman who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The victim’s son notified police in April when he suspected fraudulent activity on his mother’s bank account.

The son told police Hays had full access to the account and would pay bills for his mother. The son said, however, two checks totaling nearly $2,500 were not signed by his mother.

During the investigation, police also discovered several pieces of the victim’s jewelry were also missing. A check of two area pawn shops found 13 pieces of jewelry belonging to the victim that had been pawned illegally.

Hays was arrested and charged with uttering a forged document, criminal use of personal identification, grand theft of a person over 65 years of age, dealing in stolen property, and providing false information of ownership of pawned items.

