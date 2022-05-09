Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Venice man facing child porn charges

David Lennon
David Lennon(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man is facing charges of possessing child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image depicting suspected child pornography was loaded onto a Microsoft server in Venice, the sheriff’s office said.

The internet address was traced to a Comcast account of a home on Exuma Avenue, owned by David A. Lennon.

A search warrant was executed at Lennon’s home on May 3, where deputies say they found 160 pornographic images of female children ranging in age from infants to 15.

Investigators also discovered Lennon was a suspect in a 2005 molestation case. He was never prosecuted, the sheriff’s office said.

During questioning, deputies say Lennon admitted to inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl more than 30 years ago.

