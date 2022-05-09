Police searching for hammer-wielding thieves

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for two people who used a sledgehammer to break into a coin machine at a laundromat in Englewood over the weekend.

One suspect seen on surveillance cameras is an adult woman; the other suspect, who wore an ape mask to thwart cameras, is believed to be a white male.

The pair fled the business on South McCall Road in a blue Mercury Grand Marquis or similar vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding these individuals, please contact the CCSO nonemergency number 941-639-0013, or send us a tip through Facebook message or the sheriff’s office free mobile app.

