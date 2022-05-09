Advertise With Us
Police searching for hammer-wielding thieves

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying these two people.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for two people who used a sledgehammer to break into a coin machine at a laundromat in Englewood over the weekend.

One suspect seen on surveillance cameras is an adult woman; the other suspect, who wore an ape mask to thwart cameras, is believed to be a white male.

The pair fled the business on South McCall Road in a blue Mercury Grand Marquis or similar vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding these individuals, please contact the CCSO nonemergency number 941-639-0013, or send us a tip through Facebook message or the sheriff’s office free mobile app.

