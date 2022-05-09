Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pasco Sheriff’s Aerial Unit captures crazy footage of sharks in the Gulf

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit caught some crazy video in the Gulf of Mexico last week.

May is National Water Safety Month and it’s important to be aware of the animals who call the water home. The Aviation Unit captured video of sharks swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island.

This National Water Safety Month, familiarize yourself with the water safety tips below before heading into the water.

-Be cautious of your surroundings.

-Learn to swim and always swim with a buddy.

-Keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies.

-Never leave children unattended in or near water.

