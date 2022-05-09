Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida gas prices shoot up again

(kfyr)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices rebounded over the weekend, returning to the highest price in five weeks. Sunday’s state average was $4.20 per gallon, an increase of 2 cents from a week ago.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

Sunday’s state average of $4.20 per gallon is 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year. On average, drivers are paying $63 to fill an average tank of gas. That’s $20 more than this time last year.

Gas Price Overview

  • Sunday’s average price - $4.20 per gallon
  • Cost for a full tank - $63 (15-gallon tank)
  • 2022 high - $4.38 per gallon (March 11, 2022)
  • 2021 high - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)
  • Record high - $4.38 per gallon (March 2022)

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.39), Gainesville ($4.30), Fort Lauderdale ($4.28)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.11), Punta Gorda ($4.11), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.14), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($4.15)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 8, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 8, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 7am - May 8, 2022