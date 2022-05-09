Florida gas prices shoot up again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices rebounded over the weekend, returning to the highest price in five weeks. Sunday’s state average was $4.20 per gallon, an increase of 2 cents from a week ago.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

Sunday’s state average of $4.20 per gallon is 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year. On average, drivers are paying $63 to fill an average tank of gas. That’s $20 more than this time last year.

Gas Price Overview

Sunday’s average price - $4.20 per gallon

Cost for a full tank - $63 (15-gallon tank)

2022 high - $4.38 per gallon (March 11, 2022)

2021 high - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

Record high - $4.38 per gallon (March 2022)

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.39), Gainesville ($4.30), Fort Lauderdale ($4.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.11), Punta Gorda ($4.11), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.14), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($4.15)

