Dry air moves in on a gusty wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast will combine with a building ridge of high pressure to the west to cause a breezy day with winds out of the northeast.

This will bring down dry air and allow for comfortable afternoon humidity. Nearly cloudless skies over the next few days with high UV index and rain-free afternoons will make for very nice weather for outdoor activities. Temperatures will be on the warm side today, with a high near 90.

Over the next few days the temperatures will be warm and rainfall at a minimum. This will cause the fire danger index to rise, despite recent much-needed rain. While we have received a temporary reduction in the threat of wildfires, the threat may return by the end of the workweek.

An area of low pressure in the Atlantic will slowly drift south and west over the next few day and inch closer to the Jacksonville coast by Friday. This will lead to breezy winds most of the week and a slight rain chance by the weekend.

