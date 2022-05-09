1 dead, 1 missing following trench collapse in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect significant traffic delays in Charlotte County following a trench collapse in Punta Gorda.

The accident occurred between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Monday. Charlotte County Fire, EMS and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at Burnt Store Road and will be there for several hours. The northbound and southbound lanes on Burnt Store Road Burnt between Zemel Road and Notre Dame Boulevard are closed due to the accident.

Officials tell us that one worker is dead and another is missing.

Please avoid the area. This is an active scene.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.