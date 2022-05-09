Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police, Animal Control rescue animals from deplorable conditions

14 dogs and 2 birds were surrendered.(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officers discovered a grisly sight while responding to a domestic incident at a home on 13th Street West.

The officers were dispatched to the address Saturday, May 7.

The female occupant provided consent for officers to search the residence for possible weapons.

During this search, officers observed 14 dogs in crates that had been stacked on top of another inside the entryway and in a bedroom of the home. The animals appeared to be sitting in their own feces and urine, and lacked appropriate access to water. Additionally, two cockatiels were located in the home.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were notified of the deplorable living conditions inside the house, including a lack of air conditioning, extreme clutter, piles of garbage, and visible insects. Manatee Animals Services responded to the home to provide immediate aid to the animals and safely remove them. The female occupant of the home has agreed to surrender the animals.

Animal Services is evaluating the health of the dogs and birds. It is expected that the animals will be available for adoption in the future.

