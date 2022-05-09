Bradenton man gets life sentence for abusing daughter

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing his 8-year-old daughter.

Roosevelt Charles Booth III, 32, was convicted April 27 after a two-day jury trial in Manatee County Court. Booth represented himself at his trial, the state attorney’s office said Monday.

The crimes occurred during a two-week period in February 2018, in which Booth touched the girl inappropriately while they were watching TV, and again after a shower. Police were alerted to the incidents by an investigator from Child and Protective Services.

The victim and her brother testified in court, the state attorney’s office said.

Booth was convicted of sexual battery and lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older upon a child less than 12 years of age.

In addition to the life sentence, Booth was also designated a sexual predator.

“We understand how difficult it is for any person to share the horror of childhood sexual abuse,” Assistant State Attorney Ashley Dusnik said. “This situation was compounded by the defendant’s decision to represent himself. When a defendant represents himself, the defendant is asking all the questions in lieu of counsel. Therefore, the child must directly respond to the defendant during cross-examination.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.