Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75

(WAFF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man’s SUV was traveling north shortly before 1 a.m., a mile south of State Road 64. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Florida gas prices shoot up again
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 8, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - May 8, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 7am - May 8, 2022