Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man’s SUV was traveling north shortly before 1 a.m., a mile south of State Road 64. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

