Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on I-75
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 70-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the man’s SUV was traveling north shortly before 1 a.m., a mile south of State Road 64. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
