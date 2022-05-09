Advertise With Us
Boat ends up on Manasota Key after weekend storms

Boat washes ashore.
Boat washes ashore.(Tony Witzl)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A boat was blown ashore on Manasota Key during thunderstorms over the weekend.

Photographer Tony Witzl caught these photos. The boat washed ashore near a lifeguard stand on Manasota Key. The boat, a 25-30 foot power boat, appeared to have been anchored off shore and blew in with strong rains.

The boat has since been removed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

