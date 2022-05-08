Sunny and humid Mother’s Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Mother’s Day forecast includes brunch with eggs “sunny side up”, meaning no storms, just a quiet and humid day. Saturday’s storms gave us 0.77″ at SRQ, 1.00″ at Lakewood Ranch and 0.39″ in Venice. Sunday is sunny, but with dew points near 70°, you will notice the humidity. The humidity drops for the work week, down near 60°, possibly even into the 50s for a much more comfortable feel. Low pressure is anchored over the Atlantic waters for the week. That Low is too far away to bring any rain our way, except for a slight chance to end the week. It will provide a northerly wind for the week, which brings in drier air. Storms are few and far between for us, possibly the end of May before we see another chance for widespread rain.

