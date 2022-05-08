Repticon introduces Suncoast families to new scaly friends

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Families in Sarasota had a chance to make some new four-legged friends over the weekend. Not fluffy ones like cats and dogs, but more of the scaly variety.

Repticon returned to Robarts Arena to showcase and sell reptiles. For some, this is the first introduction to the world of reptiles.

More than 30 vendors showed off their finest animals like snakes, turtles and lizards. Many of them are exotic animals with their own unique qualities.

Even those who don’t end up with a new pet can at least take time to learn about animals they perhaps have never seen before.

For instance, Mark Rogge, an employee with South Florida Reptiles, handed a young girl a crested gecko so she could get a better look. He explained to her how the animals were thought to be extinct until about 20 years ago when they were rediscovered and since became popular pets.

“I absolutely love interacting with the public,” Mark Rogge, employee with South Florida Reptiles, said. “I absolutely love interacting with the kids, telling the kids and their parents all about these different animals.”

If you missed it this past weekend, you’ll have another chance to meet the vendors at Repticon. The show will come back to Sarasota several times throughout the year.

The next show is the weekend of Oct. 22 and will again be hosted at Robarts Arena.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.